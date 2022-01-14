Modified Government Services for Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, January 17, 2022, the District Government will observe Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, JANUARY 17:

COVID-19 Testing for DC Residents TestYourself TestYourself drop boxes will be open for drop off only until 8:00 p.m. TestYourself Express Rapid antigen test kits will be available from 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Fire stations 4, 8, 31, and 33. Engine 4 is located at 2531 Sherman Ave NW. Engine 8 is located at 1520 C St SE. Engine 31 is located at 4930 Connecticut Ave NW. Engine 33 is located at 101 Atlantic St SE. PCR Testing Site The Farragut Square PCR testing site will be open from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Farragut Square site is located at the corner of 17th Street and Eye Street NW.

More information can be found at coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

Access to Emergency Shelter All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, and they will remain open 24 hours a day, including on January 17. Individuals seeking homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. or the Mayor’s 24-hour Citywide Call Center at 311.

Drop-In Center for Residents Experiencing Homelessness The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. with no appointment required on Monday, January 17. The Center is operating at its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 120 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling, other vital services, and full capacity lunch services from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 17:

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, January 15 and Monday, January 17. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

The District’s COVID-19 public vaccination clinics sites will be closed on Monday, January 17. Find other opportunities to get vaccinated at vaccines.gov.

The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Monday, January 17. The District’s COVID-19 Test Yourself DC library and recreation center pickup sites and Test Yourself Express library pickup sites will be closed on Monday, January 17. Drop boxes will remain open until 8:00 p.m.

The Department of Employment Services’ Navigation Call Center will be closed on Monday, January 17. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

DC Public Schools meal sites will be closed on Monday, January 17.

All DPR afterschool meal sites will be closed on Monday, January 17. Additionally, deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will be paused on Monday, January 17.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, January 17.

DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, January 17.

The Department of Human Services Service Centers will be closed on Monday, January 17.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Monday, January 17.

DC Public Library (DCPL) will open the Anacostia Library, Benning Library, Mt. Pleasant Library, Petworth Library, Southwest, Tenley-Friendship Library, Woodridge Library, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library on Monday, January 17, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Library will also be available online. All other neighborhood locations will reopen Tuesday, January 18. No COVID-19 tests or vaccines will be available on those dates at DCPL locations. Digital services, including movies and databases, are available online at dclibrary.org.

MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS:

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will suspend sanitation services, Monday, January 17, and will resume service Tuesday, January 18.

All household trash and recycling collection normally set for Monday, January 17 will be collected on Tuesday, January 18.

Trash and recycling collections will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash/recycling collections on Monday will be serviced Tuesday.

The Fort Totten and Benning Road transfer stations will be closed to residents on the holiday, reopening the following day.

CONSTRUCTION:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, January 18 during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not normally permit construction on District holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. No construction will be allowed on Monday, January 17, for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Please report illegal construction by submitting an Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or calling 311, visiting 311.dc.gov, texting DC311, or tweeting to @311dcgov. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

LANE RESTRICTIONS:

DDOT will not execute any rush hour reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

The following ongoing lane restriction during the public health emergency remains in effect:

Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street, NW are suspended.

PARKING ENFORCEMENT & LOCAL PUBLIC TRANSIT:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, January 17, except streetcar ticketing and towing. All parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, January 18. All DC Circulator and DC Streetcar routes will operate regular schedule, including late-night service on Monday, January 17.