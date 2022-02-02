Join Dr. Joe Dispenza, Rollin McCraty, Ph.D., and others for "The Rise of Collective Compassion"

"The Rise of Collective Compassion"-This interactive, uplifting event sponsored by HeartMath Institute and the Global Coherence Initiative will take place online March 18, 19 and 20, 2022 Dr. Joe Dispenza is a New York Times bestselling author, lecturer, and chiropractor who has been invited to speak in over 33 countries across six continents. Dr. Rollin McCraty, Director of Research at the HeartMath Institute Scilla Elworthy, Ph.D., is a three times Nobel Peace Prize nominee for her work with Oxford Research Group to develop effective dialogue between nuclear weapons policymakers worldwide and their critics

By using science as the contemporary language of mysticism, they [HeartMath Institute] have elegantly married age old wisdom and spirituality with their latest cutting-edge research.” — Dr. Joe Dispenza

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the second annual virtual HeartMath Institute Global Coherence Event, The Rise of Collective Compassion: A Heart-Centered Approach to Creating a More Coherent World.

HeartMath presenters including Dr. Joe Dispenza, Scilla Elworthy, Ph.D,,Rollin McCraty, Ph.D., and other guest speakers will share how the transformational power of the heart is key to becoming empowered, self-secure individuals for manifesting a more coherent, peaceful world.

This interactive, uplifting event will take place online Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 18, 19 and 20, 2022. Each day is 4½ hours – from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Pacific Daylight Time and includes daily break-out sessions for you to participate in.

This event will provide daily heart-focused meditations and proven practices for awakening and expanding heart qualities like deeper care and compassion. This uplifts one's personal vibration and increases a person's energy management capacity, helping to create greater vitality and wholeness.

To register for this event CLICK HERE or use this link for more information:

https://www.heartmath.org/gci/coherence-event/

About Dr. Joe Dispenza

Dr. Joe Dispenza is a New York Times bestselling author, lecturer, and chiropractor who has been invited to speak in over 33 countries across six continents. He teaches people how they can rewire their brains to transform themselves and their lives in his encouraging, compassionate, and authentic style. Dr. Joe holds a Bachelor of Science degree and is a Doctor of Chiropractic. His post-graduate training includes the fields of neuroscience and neuroplasticity, quantitative electroencephalogram (QEEG) measurements, epigenetics, mind-body medicine, and brain/heart coherence. He also is a faculty member at Hawaii's Quantum University, New York's Omega Institute for Holistic Studies, and Massachusetts' Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health.

About Dr. Rollin McCraty

Rollin McCraty, Ph.D., is Executive Vice President and Director of Research at the HeartMath Institute. He has been with HeartMath since its creation in 1991. As a psychophysiologist, Rollin's research interests include the physiology of emotion, heart-brain communication, heart rhythm coherence feedback, and global interconnectivity. Findings from this research have been applied to the development of HeartMath tools and technology. He is on the Global Coherence Steering Committee and coordinator of Global Coherence Research projects. Rollin is the author of The Science of the Heart, and he is featured in numerous documentary films: I Am, The Truth, The Power of the Heart, Solar Revolution, The Living Matrix, and many others.

About Scilla Elworthy, Ph.D.

Scilla Elworthy, Ph.D., is a three times Nobel Peace Prize nominee for her work with Oxford Research Group to develop effective dialogue between nuclear weapons policymakers worldwide and their critics. She now leads The Business Plan for Peace to help prevent violent conflict and build sustainable peace throughout the world, based on her latest books, The Business Plan for Peace: Building a World Without War and The Mighty Heart: How to Transform Conflict. Scilla founded Peace Direct in 2002 to fund, promote and learn from local peace-builders in conflict areas. She was awarded the Niwano Peace Prize, the Luxembourg Peace Prize, and was an adviser to Peter Gabriel, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Sir Richard Branson in setting up ‘The Elders’

About HeartMath

Since 1991, when Doc Childre founded the nonprofit HeartMath Institute, their vision has been to provide tools that connect us with “the heart of who we truly are.” Today HeartMath serves people of all ages and walks of life around the world in their homes, classrooms, and communities – so they can live healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives.

We research and develop reliable, scientifically-based tools that bridge the connection between heart and mind and deepen people’s connection with the hearts of others. This empowers people to significantly reduce stress, increase resilience and unlock their natural intuitive guidance for making better choices.

HMI’s simple, user-friendly mental and emotional self-regulation tools and techniques provide benefits in the moment and over sustained periods. They enable people everywhere to break through to greater levels of personal balance, creativity, intuitive insight, and fulfillment.

Our research has formed the foundation for training and education programs worldwide among diverse cultures. We’ve worked with major corporations, government and social-service agencies, all branches of the military, schools and universities, hospitals, and a wide range of healthcare professionals and law enforcement agencies.

Chat with Dr. Joe Dispenza + HeartMath on Our Upcoming Event: The Rise of Collective Compassion