Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,409 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam among key markets of Ford Motor Company

VIETNAM, January 13 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has been named among four key markets of Ford Motor Company together with Thailand, South Africa and Australia, serving as a driving force for the development of Ford Vietnam in the coming years.

Five new car models of Ford will be sold in the Vietnamese market this year, Ford Vietnam General Director Phạm Văn Dũng has said.

In addition, the automaker will improve its sales process and new services.

Despite challenges, 2021 marked important milestones for Ford Vietnam as it sold more than 23,700 cars and finished the expansion of its automobile factory in the northern province of Hải Dương.

Ford Ranger was the carmaker’s best-seller in the previous year as a total of 15,650 units were sold, posting a year-on-year rise of 18 per cent and making up nearly 60 per cent of Việt Nam’s pickup truck segment. 

Ford Vietnam sold 5,485 Everest mid-size body-on-frame sport utility vehicles (SUV) in 2021, accounting for 40 per cent of the market for the first time.

Ford Transit 16-seater minibus was the best-selling commercial car model in Việt Nam for the last nine years, with 898 units sold. — VNS

 

You just read:

Việt Nam among key markets of Ford Motor Company

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.