Việt Nam among key markets of Ford Motor Company

VIETNAM, January 13 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has been named among four key markets of Ford Motor Company together with Thailand, South Africa and Australia, serving as a driving force for the development of Ford Vietnam in the coming years.

Five new car models of Ford will be sold in the Vietnamese market this year, Ford Vietnam General Director Phạm Văn Dũng has said.

In addition, the automaker will improve its sales process and new services.

Despite challenges, 2021 marked important milestones for Ford Vietnam as it sold more than 23,700 cars and finished the expansion of its automobile factory in the northern province of Hải Dương.

Ford Ranger was the carmaker’s best-seller in the previous year as a total of 15,650 units were sold, posting a year-on-year rise of 18 per cent and making up nearly 60 per cent of Việt Nam’s pickup truck segment.

Ford Vietnam sold 5,485 Everest mid-size body-on-frame sport utility vehicles (SUV) in 2021, accounting for 40 per cent of the market for the first time.

Ford Transit 16-seater minibus was the best-selling commercial car model in Việt Nam for the last nine years, with 898 units sold. — VNS