Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,342 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ivey Delivers 2022 State of the State Address

At the invitation of the Alabama House of Representatives, Governor Kay Ivey delivered the annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol. (Video credit: WSFA 12 News)

You just read:

Gov. Ivey Delivers 2022 State of the State Address

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.