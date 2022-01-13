IMPACT WORKTECH ACCELERATOR NOW ACCEPTING PITCHES FOR NEXT COHORT, OPEN TO WORK TECH & HR TECH FOUNDERS AND CEOS.
Global Accelerator Program Helps Launch and Fund the Next Great Work Technology Startups
After the success of our initial cohort, we're thrilled about selecting Cohort Two. Our programming, world-class mentors, and our community specifically for work tech startups are unprecedented.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkTech by LAROCQUE LLC, the leading global market analyst and advisory firm for corporate end-users and technology developers of work technology, today announced that its Impact WorkTech Accelerator program is now accepting applications for its next cohort, Cohort Two.
— George LaRocque, Founder of Impact WorkTech
To be considered, startups must be early-stage (pre-Seed, Seed) or equivalent and have an existing product at any stage of maturity/adoption. Startups must also submit an eight-minute video pitch, or equivalent, and commit to CEO/founder participation in the program. Up to ten startups will be selected after a rigorous review process with the selection committee. Interested startups can visit https://impactworktech.com/ for more information or to submit their pitch.
Founded by two work technology veterans, WorkTech Founder and Lead Analyst George LaRocque and Thomas International Chief Digital Officer Gareth Jones, Impact WorkTech is the first global virtual accelerator program exclusively focused on early-stage work and HR technology developers. Over a nine to 12 week period, cohort members are given access to world-class expertise from mentors including: educational sessions in the Impact WorkTech Academy, market and competitive landscape analyses, go-to-market guidance, finance and growth advisory, and membership to a first-of-its-kind community built just for work tech entrepreneurs. Cohort One joined eight early-stage work technology companies together with more than twenty mentors to help bring their vision to fruition.
"Launching a startup can be daunting, especially as a first-time entrepreneur,” said Teo Gonzalez, founder and CEO of ConnectUs, an Impact WorkTech|Cohort One participant. “Impact WorkTech has been instrumental because it has brought a community around a common interest - people - and more structure into our ConnectUs approach. I feel more focused and prepared to take on this journey than I have at any point since we started six months ago."
Vendors that are accepted into the program will work closely with a group of mentors and advisors comprised of founders, investors, corporate end-users, and industry analysts, including: Terry Baker, CEO, PandoLogic; Felix Bensberg, Investment Manager, Talent Venture Group; Jason Corsello, Founder & General Partner, Acadian Ventures; Miles Jennings, Founder & COO, Recruiter.com; Kyle Lagunas, Head of Talent Attraction, Sourcing & Insight, General Motors; Athena Karp, CEO & Founder, HiredScore; Madeline Laurano, Founder, Aptitude Research; Chris Powell, CEO, Talmetrix; Trish McFarlane Steed, Founder, H3HR Advisors; Liz Wessel, Co-Founder & CEO, WayUp; and others.
“After the success of our initial cohort, we are very excited about reviewing applications for Cohort Two,” said George LaRocque, co-founder of Impact WorkTech and lead analyst at WorkTech. “Our programming, access to world-class mentors, and the community we’ve cultivated specifically for work tech startups provide an unprecedented level of support and collaboration. We truly believe in the potential of each company we select to participate in a cohort.”
“All of us involved in the Impact WorkTech community share a passion for and commitment to making a difference in the way people work,” added Gareth Jones, Impact WorkTech co-founder and Chief Digital Officer of Thomas International. “Cohort One saw an exciting mix of startups focused on critical needs including training and education, diversity, and employee engagement. We can’t wait to see what Cohort Two brings to the table.”
About WorkTech by LAROCQUE LLC
Founded by George LaRocque, WorkTech is the source of truth for industry data on emerging HR tech innovation. WorkTech provides market analysis, advisory services, and data-driven research and insights on the future of work and emerging technology that supports it. For more information on WorkTech or to read about the latest deals in work technology, visit www.1worktech.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.
About Impact WorkTech:
Impact WorkTech is the first global, community-based Accelerator focused exclusively on emerging work and people tech start-ups, bringing together founders, investors, end-users, and industry experts to help launch the next wave of successful people-focused companies. Impact WorkTech was founded by work technology experts George LaRocque, founder and principal analyst at WorkTech, and Gareth Jones, Chief Digital Officer of Thomas International. For more information on the Impact WorkTech Accelerator Program, visit https://impactworktech.com/ or find us on LinkedIn.
Media Inquiry Contact
WorkTech
marketing@1worktech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Why Impact WorkTech?