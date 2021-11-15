IMPACT WORKTECH GLOBAL ACCELERATOR PROGRAM LAUNCHES FIRST COHORT

Initial Cohort Includes Eight New Work Tech Startups and 25 All-Star Mentors; Aims to Discover and Grow the Next Wave of Technology Impacting the Future of Work

These eight companies really wowed us with their pitches and dedication to improving the way we attract, interview, hire, train, retain and engage people.” — George LaRocque, Founder of Impact WorkTech

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorkTech by LAROCQUE LLC , the leading global market analyst and advisory firm for corporate end-users and technology developers of work technology, today announced the initial cohort of its Impact WorkTech Accelerator program, which will join eight early-stage work technology companies together with more than twenty mentors who will help bring their vision to fruition.Founded by two work technology veterans, WorkTech Founder and Lead Analyst George LaRocque and Headstart.io CEO Gareth Jones, Impact WorkTech is the first global virtual accelerator program exclusively focused on early-stage work and HR technology developers. Over a 9-12 week period, cohort members are given access to world-class expertise from mentors including educational sessions in the Impact WorkTech Academy, market and competitive landscape analyses, go-to-market guidance, finance and growth advisory, and membership to a first-of-its-kind community built just for work tech entrepreneurs.To be considered, startups must be early-stage (pre-Seed, Seed, pre-Series A) or equivalent with less than $15 million raised to date, have an existing product at any stage of maturity/adoption, submit an eight-minute video pitch, and commit to CEO/founder participation in the program.After a rigorous review process, the cohort committee is pleased to announce that the following companies have been selected for the initial Impact WorkTech cohort, known as Cohort One BillionMinds: An integrated platform of specialized software, training, support, and accountability, all designed to help organize, prioritize and focus on what matters to employees.Bobbll: A mobile recruitment platform targeted at Gen Z talent.Career Ear: An innovative online platform helping career-seekers from underserved communities make career choices and prepare for the future of work.Connect Us – An employee relationship management tool connecting teams at a more personal level.Equitas: Aims to improve diversity in the workplace by changing the way candidates are interviewed and assessed.Ikigai Data: Works with education and employment partners to help everyone find and manage their Ikigai: their reason for being.Shaka: A platform that helps companies boost employee engagement, foster employee connections, and build company culture.One provider currently in "stealth" mode.“We are very excited about this initial cohort,” said George LaRocque, co-founder of Impact WorkTech and lead analyst at WorkTech. “Of all the submissions we received, these eight companies really wowed us with their pitches and dedication to improving the way we attract, interview, hire, train, retain and engage people. We truly believe that with the right guidance and growth, they will positively impact the future of work as we know it.”Vendors that are accepted into the program will work closely with a group of mentors and advisors comprised of founders, investors, corporate end-users, and industry analysts. Cohort One has an all-star mentor cast, including:Josh Akers, President, North America, VONQTerry Baker, CEO, PandoLogicFelix Bensberg, Investment Manager, Talent Venture GroupJason Corsello, Founder & General Partner, Acadian VenturesTodd Grierson, Strategic GTM Partnerships, BambooHRLorna Hagen, Chief People Officer, Guild EducationDavid Hain, CEO, Gotham Growth GroupChris Havrila, VP of HC Technology Research & Advisory, Deloitte ConsultingMiles Jennings, Founder & COO, Recruiter.comAthena Karp, CEO & Founder, HiredScoreDinesh Krishnan, Global Head of Information and Digital Technology, BATKyle Lagunas, Head of Talent Attraction, Sourcing & Insight, General MotorsMadeline Laurano, Founder, Aptitude ResearchMichael O'Dell, President, Talent.comThomas Otter, Founder, Otter AdvisoryChris Powell, CEO, TalmetrixYair Riemer, CEO, Intoo USADiane Smith, CEO & Co-Founder, GR8 PeopleTrish McFarlane Steed, Founder, H3HR AdvisorsImo Udom, SVP, MozillaLiz Wessel, Co-Founder & CEO, WayUp“In an industry that is becoming more and more crowded, it’s important to identify the next, real game-changing innovations early on,” added Gareth Jones, Impact WorkTech co-founder and CEO of Headstart.io. “The Impact WorkTech community brings HR leaders, technology innovators, investors and analysts together to make a difference in the way people work. We all share a commitment to improving work tech with transparency and collaboration, and we’re excited about what the future holds.”Impact WorkTech will soon be accepting pitches for its next cohort. Interested vendors can visit https://impactworktech.com/ for more information or to submit their video pitches.About WorkTech by LAROCQUE LLCFounded by George LaRocque, WorkTech is the source of truth for industry data on emerging HR tech innovation. WorkTech provides market analysis, advisory services, and data-driven research and insights on the future of work and emerging technology that supports it. For more information on WorkTech or to read about the latest deals in work technology, visit www.1worktech.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook. For more information on the Impact WorkTech Accelerator Program, visit https://impactworktech.com/

Why Impact WorkTech?