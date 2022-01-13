Gregory Byres named incoming State Engineer

ADOT veteran succeeds retiring Dallas Hammit

PHOENIX - Gregory Byres, P.E., has been named the incoming Deputy Director for Transportation and State Engineer for the Arizona Department of Transportation. He will succeed Dallas Hammit, who is retiring after 22 years with ADOT.

Byres is a seven-year veteran of the Department, having served as a senior project manager, State Roadway Engineer and in his current position as Director of the Multimodal Planning Division. As State Engineer, he will support and coordinate operations of all ADOT transportation divisions to provide a safe and reliable transportation system for the state.

Prior to coming to ADOT, Byres owned an engineering consulting firm, which provided design services for transportation, airports, utilities and development projects for both private and public sectors. He also has a background as a consulting engineer on transportation, airport and utility projects and as a geotechnical/materials engineering consultant.

“Greg Byres is bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience and a diverse engineering background to the vital job of State Engineer,” said ADOT Director John Halikowki. “ADOT has a lot of innovative projects underway statewide to expand and improve our transportation infrastructure. Greg’s professional expertise will be invaluable to fulfilling our mission to ‘Connect Arizona. Everyone. Everywhere. Every Day’.”

Byres is a graduate of New Mexico State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering Technology and he studied Geotechnical Engineering at the University of Missouri – Rolla.