On the Job Training

Apply for the fiscal year 2022-2023 class | Deadline to apply: Feb 7

Every fall, ten graduate students from the Center for California Studies at Sacramento State work as Judicial Fellows in the executive offices of trial courts and the Judicial Council.

Now in its 24th year, the Judicial Fellowship program strives to prepare the next generation of court leaders. In the past five years, nearly half of the program's graduates have found employment within the judicial branch.

The Fellows gain valuable experience working with the finest judiciary in the world, and we encourage the talent we need now and in the future to manage the largest court system in the nation.

-Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye

Co-administered by the Judicial Council and Sacramento State University, these full-time, paid-staff positions range from legislative and financial analysis to designing and implementing court programs and innovations, such as developing language access training programs.

"I love this job because every day I get new projects. I love working on a variety of assignments because it keeps me on my toes," said Tenaya Morningstar, a 2018-2019 Judicial Fellow (see article) who served the Butte County Superior Court.

For a closer look at current fellows and their assignments:

Note: the JusticeCorps program also seeks applicants, with deadlines in February for various regions. The Judicial Council offers this program for college students and recent graduates interested in careers in law.