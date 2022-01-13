DNR Enforcement Actions, published 1/13/2022

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Fayette County Jon Halverson Pay a $2,000 administrative penalty.

Scott County Brenda and Bradley Miller Cease the illegal storage and disposal of waste tires; comply with all waste tire disposal laws; and properly dispose of all waste tires on site and provide the Department with receipts of disposal.

Administrative Orders Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Montgomery County Mark Snyder Cease illegal disposal of solid waste; comply with all solid waste laws; properly dispose of solid waste and provide the Department with receipts of disposal; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.