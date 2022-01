Air Quality permits under review, January 13, 2022

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Story County American Packaging Corporation – 103 W. Broad St., Story City. The application was submitted to operate their existing commercial printing facility. The public comment period ends Feb. 12.

Des Moines County Big River Resources West Burlington, LLC – 15210 103rd St., West Burlington. The application was submitted to operate their existing dry mill ethanol facility. The public comment period ends Feb. 12.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Black Hawk County John Deere Product Engineering Center – 6725 Cedar Heights Dr., Cedar Falls. John Deere’s Product Engineering Center (PEC) is a research and development center for tractors and engines. The company received a Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permit for an emission unit in 2019. The company is not going forward with the 2019 project, but is proposing to amend other engine test cell emission units. This project will amend the permits to reflect these proposed changes. The public comment period ends Feb. 14.