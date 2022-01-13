DNR to host open house to discuss Wolf Hollow Wildlife Area forest wildlife stewardship plan

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public open house on March 8, at 6 p.m., at Pin Oak Lodge, 45996 State Hwy. 14, south of Chariton, to discuss the history of the Wolf Hollow Wildlife Area and the proposed forest wildlife stewardship plan developed specifically for the area. The forest wildlife stewardship plan is a guide for future management of the wildlife area which will focus on maintaining wildlife habitat, reducing invasive species along with promoting long-term sustainability of the forest resource at Wolf Hollow.

This will be an informal open house where DNR representatives will be on hand from the Wildlife Bureau to answer questions and discuss future plans at Wolf Hollow with the public.