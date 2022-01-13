First 2022 Board of Parole Meeting to be held in Nashville

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Board of Parole will hold its next administrative board meeting and rulemaking hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 26 at 500 James Robertson Parkway in the Davy Crockett Tower, located on the fourth floor in downtown Nashville.

The meeting/hearing is open to the public. Individuals interested in addressing the board should notify the Board via email at BOP.Webmail@tn.gov to be placed on the agenda by 12 p.m. CT, Jan. 25.

The next administrative meeting/hearing is scheduled for June 22, 2022.

The Board of Parole is an independent seven-member board whose members are appointed by the Governor. The Board makes decisions about which eligible offenders will be granted parole and placed on community supervision for the remainder of their sentences. The Board also can

revoke parole of those offenders who do not abide by the conditions of their supervision. In addition, the Board reviews applications for executive clemency and makes non-binding recommendations to the Governor.

