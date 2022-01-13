Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,347 in the last 365 days.

First 2022 Board of Parole Meeting to be held in Nashville

Thursday, January 13, 2022 | 01:47pm

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Board of Parole will hold its next administrative board meeting and rulemaking hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 26 at 500 James Robertson Parkway in the Davy Crockett Tower, located on the fourth floor in downtown Nashville.

The meeting/hearing is open to the public. Individuals interested in addressing the board should notify the Board via email at BOP.Webmail@tn.gov to be placed on the agenda by 12 p.m. CT, Jan. 25.

 The next administrative meeting/hearing is scheduled for June 22, 2022.

 The Board of Parole is an independent seven-member board whose members are appointed by the Governor. The Board makes decisions about which eligible offenders will be granted parole and placed on community supervision for the remainder of their sentences. The Board also can

revoke parole of those offenders who do not abide by the conditions of their supervision. In addition, the Board reviews applications for executive clemency and makes non-binding recommendations to the Governor.

For a link to the news release, click here. 

###

You just read:

First 2022 Board of Parole Meeting to be held in Nashville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.