Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning Texans about potential scams during the Omicron Coronavirus variant surge. Our office has received complaints, and is also aware of press reports, regarding pop-up mobile sites in Houston taking Texans’ personal and credit card information in the course of administering COVID-19 tests only to disappear the next day without a trace.

Remember these tips to avoid healthcare-related scams:

Be sure to purchase FDA approved COVID-19 test kits from legitimate providers.

Be suspicious of any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies.

When making an appointment for a COVID test online, make sure the location is a vetted testing site.

Do not give out your social security number or other personal information in order to receive a COVID-19 test, unless a hospital or established clinic requires it.

Texans who believe they have encountered disaster-related scams should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508. You may also file a complaint online.

For information on the spread or treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19), please visit the Texas Department of State Health Services.