AG Pax­ton Reminds Tex­ans to Be Cau­tious of COVID Pop-Up Sites Dur­ing Omi­cron Surge

Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning Texans about potential scams during the Omicron Coronavirus variant surge. Our office has received complaints, and is also aware of press reports, regarding pop-up mobile sites in Houston taking Texans’ personal and credit card information in the course of administering COVID-19 tests only to disappear the next day without a trace.

Remember these tips to avoid healthcare-related scams:

  • Be sure to purchase FDA approved COVID-19 test kits from legitimate providers.
  • Be suspicious of any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies.
  • When making an appointment for a COVID test online, make sure the location is a vetted testing site.
  • Do not give out your social security number or other personal information in order to receive a COVID-19 test, unless a hospital or established clinic requires it.

Texans who believe they have encountered disaster-related scams should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508. You may also file a complaint online.

For information on the spread or treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19), please visit the Texas Department of State Health Services.

