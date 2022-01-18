Submit Release
J.P. Jercinovic Promoted to VP-Business Development Officer at Midwest BankCentre

J.P. Jercinovic is now the Vice President of Business Development at Midwest BankCentre. He was formerly the leader at the Fenton branch.

J.P. brings strong values-focused relationship skills to our clients and our team, amplified by a great passion for customer service and sales”
— Danny Pogue
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J.P. Jercinovic has been promoted to vice president-business development officer at Midwest BankCentre.

Jercinovic was formerly BankCentre Leader at the bank’s Fenton branch. He will build upon his customer service leadership, relationship development and sales skills as he helps small business owners choose and access optimal banking solutions. With more than 14 years of banking experience, his expertise extends to small business loan and deposit products and other banking-related business services. Jercinovic joined Midwest BankCentre in 2016.

“J.P. brings strong values-focused relationship skills to our clients and our team, amplified by a great passion for customer service and sales,” said Danny Pogue, president of commercial, retail and small business banking. “As he expands our services to more small business customers, his people-oriented approach will be a meaningful differentiator for our clients.”

Jercinovic graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on marketing management.

Editor’s note: J.P. Jercinovic works at Midwest BankCentre’s branch in Lemay, Mo. (63125). He lives in Arnold, Mo. (63010).

About Midwest BankCentre
Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2.3 billion and deposits total more than $1.7 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois. It empowers people, enables business and energizes neighborhoods through the strength of its financial services, including personalized consumer and business banking, business cash management, mortgage lending, home equity loans, financial planning and investments, insurance and digital banking.

Midwest BankCentre bank is a local leader in the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition (formerly the St. Louis Regional Unbanked Task Force) and its Bank-On Save-Up St. Louis initiative. Since 2001, Midwest BankCentre has consecutively achieved the Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior financial rating each quarter. It has been recognized for its success in bringing mainstream financial services to unbanked and underbanked citizens in the region and other diversity and inclusion contributions with the 2019 Community Commitment Award from the American Bankers Association Foundation and the 2018 National Community Bank Service Award from the Independent Community Bankers of America®.

