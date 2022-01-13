Twin Bridges boat ramp along the Salmon River open and ready for use

Submit Release
The Twin Bridges boat ramp is now open and ready for use. Project completion included the installation of an precast concrete extension after adding multiple loads of large rock and gravel for support and armoring of the ramp extension. By adding to the length of the ramp it makes for a safer and easier launching of boats of all sizes during low water situations. This project has been a priority for the Clearwater Region for some time and after a lengthy permit process, design, and planning it has come to a successful completion. This project could not have happened without support from sportsman’s dollars.

 

 

