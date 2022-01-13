Submit Release
DHEC Urges Need-Based COVID-19 Testing, Issues Guidance Reminder

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:  Jan. 13, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the recent surge in demand for COVID-19 testing in South Carolina and nationwide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reminding the public of the latest DHEC and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for who should get tested.     Individuals should definitely get tested if they: 

  • are having COVID-related symptoms
  • have had a known exposure to a COVID-positive person 
  • work in a high-risk setting for potential exposure

Individuals should not get tested if they: 

  • have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months and are not experiencing COVID-related symptoms

Early in the pandemic response, when cases and the number of people getting tested were not as high, DHEC encouraged residents with no symptoms or known exposure to get tested for screening purposes. This helped our state learn more about disease spread in our communities by collecting positive and negative test results. However, at this time, we know that community transmission is high in South Carolina and the nation. 

DHEC continues to encourage all eligible South Carolinians to get fully vaccinated and boosted, continue to wear masks when indoors in public places or at large outdoor gatherings and socially distance where possible. Find a vaccine location near you at our vaccine locator page.   Click the following links for further information about the latest guidance on testing, isolation and quarantine.

