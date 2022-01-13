Chapter 11 Financial Advisor “Restructuring Advisory Group” Negotiates 20% Loan Discount On A 20 Prop Portfolio in MD.

Ch 11 Financial Advisor Negotiates (DPO) to Acquire Mortgages Encumbering 20 Properties at a 20% Discount, Gets Personal Guarantees Waived

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restructuring Advisory Group a Chapter 11 Consultant, Chapter 11 Financial Advisor , and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications, and the negotiation of Loan Workout Agreements During the COVID-19 Pandemic, announced today that they negotiated a 20% Loan Discount on a 20 Property Portfolio in Baltimore. A major win for the Property owner was the waiver of personal guarantees by the Bank which were also negotiated by Restructuring Advisory Group.The Company was retained to restructure and Discount loans on 45 Properties in Baltimore of which the first 21 have been negotiated.The Loan Discount was needed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown that resulted in multiple events of default under the loan documents including mortgage payments being missed.The Property Owner retained the firm to analyze the financial viability of the Portfolio and to determine the feasibility of a Chapter 11 loan modification, while the properties have been impacted by non-paying and eviction-free tenants under the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as to negotiate the discount tailored to the undulating cash flow on the property caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.The firm also analyzed, structured, and submitted DPO to the bank resulting in the 20% discount for the property owner and waiver of personal guarantees.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification, and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.