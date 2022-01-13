UVertz Expands Into Miami / South Florida
The UVertz “Ads on the Go” platform amplifies brand reinforcement and Twitter-style messaging to a captive audience.
We are thrilled to continue our rollout across the US with the inclusion of not only iconic, nationally-recognized brands but local and regional advertisers as well.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After its successful launch in New York City with the New York Yankees, on January 1, 2022, UVertz continued to expand its domestic footprint by launching operations in Miami and South Florida. UVertz’s proprietary out-of-home advertising (OOH) technology platform places geo-targeted digital ads on the rear windows of gig economy cars. Its digital out-of-home advertising platform can be leveraged to increase brand awareness, convert new customers, and enhance brand loyalty. The rollout in Miami and South Florida included over 50 gig economy cars (Grubhub, etc.) advertising for McDonald’s, Air Pros, Liberty Settlement Funding, Rhythm & Vine, and other brands and services.
Khalil M. Dhouti, co-founder and COO of UVertz said, “We are thrilled to continue our rollout across the US with the inclusion of not only iconic, nationally-recognized brands but local and regional advertisers as well.”
UVertz presents a perfect complement to OOH campaigns. For example, billboards are restricted by regulation. UVertz can display ads where billboards cannot. With radio presets, a driver can easily skip ads. With UVertz, ads are right in front of the captive consumer and cannot be skipped. Car wraps are static; whereas the UVertz platform is digital and dynamic. In fact, messaging can change in an instant. Bulky rooftop displays are side view only. Profile views limit dwell times and impressions. The UVertz “Ads on the Go” platform will ensure that you are seen where your audience is.
UVertz plans to continue its expansion in Miami with triple digit growth throughout South Florida in the first quarter of 2022.
About Uvertz
UVertz is an innovative, digital outdoor advertising company. UVertz is revolutionizing digital marketing with groundbreaking time and geo targeted advertising platforms to connect advertisers directly to consumers by leveraging the untapped digital space on the rear windows of cars. Its proprietary digital out-of-home media platform can be leveraged to inform or remind consumers on the path to purchase that their brand is a terrific option.
The UVertz team has decades of experience in digital marketing, advertising and management consulting. We have held leadership positions in Publicis and Omnicom agencies as well as in independent agencies. We have overseen agency engagements for such household name brands as Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, Johnson & Johnson, Tylenol, Neutrogena, and Listerine.
