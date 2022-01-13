- Commissioner Donelon Names New Deputy of Public Affairs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 12, 2022

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced today his appointment of John Parker Ford as Deputy Commissioner of Public Affairs.

Ford has been the Director of Communications for both the Louisiana Association of Health Plans and the Texas Association of Health Plans. He started at the Louisiana Department of Insurance in 2020 as Executive Director of the Louisiana Automobile Theft and Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority and became Executive Director of the Louisiana Health Care Commission in 2021.

Previously, Ford served as a press officer for the Louisiana Department of Health and as the legislative aide to Sen. Sherri Smith Buffington. Ford graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication.

“John’s wide range of communications experience will be beneficial as he moves into his new role at the department,” said Commissioner Donelon. “We are fortunate to have someone with John’s background in both the legislative arena and the insurance industry. I am glad to add him to the team.”

Ford is moving into the position following the departure of Rebecca Mowbray, who is leaving to become President and CEO of the Bureau of Governmental Research in New Orleans. Ford’s appointment takes effect January 17.

