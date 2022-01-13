Fraud.net Co-founder and President Cathy Ross Wins Stevie® Award for Women in Business

Cathy Ross Wins Stevie® Award for Women in Business

Fraud.net Co-founder and President wins Thought Leader of the Year

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net is excited to announce that its Co-founder and President, Cathy Ross, has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Thought Leadership in the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie® Awards, hailed as “the world’s premier business awards” and “one of the world’s most coveted prizes,” were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Of 1,500 nominations across 100 categories, Ross secured the Bronze Stevie Award in Thought Leadership.

Cathy Ross shares, “It is a distinguished honor to be recognized as Thought Leader of the Year by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. I appreciate the many opportunities I’ve been given to share my expertise in navigating the business, finance, and tech worlds as a female leader. I’m honored to share this space with so many powerful and influential women in business, and foster opportunities for future women leaders.”

About Fraud.net

Fraud.net operates the first end-to-end fraud management and revenue enhancement ecosystem specifically built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards® for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com