Preliminary work starts Saturday on I-75 modernization project in Oakland County

Fast facts: - Preliminary work starts Saturday on portions of I-75 in Madison Heights ahead of full-scale rebuilding that will begin later this winter. - On Saturday, crews will close the northbound I-75 exit to 11 Mile Road, and the Lincoln Avenue overpass above the freeway. - The eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed for the weekend.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. ­- Weather permitting, contract crews will begin preliminary work on portions of I-75 in Madison Heights. This work is affiliated with the ongoing I-75 modernization project in Oakland County. This year, crews will rebuild northbound I-75 pavement, ramps and bridges from I-696 to 13 Mile Road.

Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, crews will close the northbound I-75 exit ramp to 11 Mile Road to begin retaining wall building. During the ramp closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to 14 Mile Road until mid-November. In addition, crews will close the Lincoln Avenue overpass above I-75 to relocate a sewer line ahead of the eventual bridge replacement work scheduled this year.

For the weekend, crews will close the eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 to complete the demolition of the bridge supports on the previous Dallas Avenue overpass. The ramp closure is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. Saturday and reopen by 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.