Blue Marble Geographics releases version 8.2 of the GeoCalc Software Development Kit
GeoCalc version 8.2 includes support for EPSG and data models along with new options for concatenation of time-based transformations.
The latest changes to GeoCalc 8.2 allow increased flexibility in working with both custom geoids and time-based coordinate transformations.”HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics® (bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 8.2 of the GeoCalc® Software Development Kit (SDK). The GeoCalc SDK allows developers to embed the advanced coordinate transformation toolkit behind Geographic Calculator into their own programs.
The GeoCalc SDK remains an industry standard tool for developers through continual updates and improvements. Evolving as the GIS and geodesy industry does, the new release of GeoCalc includes an updated datasource to EPSG v10.047, improved understanding of Well-Known Text (WKT) object definitions, and read/write support of the new EPSG metadata syntax in Geography Markup Language (GML) and WKT formats.
Just as important as the understanding and availability of an updated EPSG database, GeoCalc version 8.2 now supports additional transformation methods and grid formats. Support for new ASCII vertical transformations, new time-specific coordinate frame rotation and position vector rotation transformation methods, and the ability to concatenate time-based transformations keeps the GeoCalc SDK on the cutting edge of geodetic technology.
“The latest changes to GeoCalc 8.2 allow increased flexibility in working with both custom geoids and time-based coordinate transformations,” said Sam Knight, Director of Product Management, “with time-based and vertical systems becoming more important every year, we are happy to keep facilitating the use of these models.”
The GeoCalc SDK is a fully object-oriented class library designed for GIS professionals and software developers. Blue Marble Geographics offers the underlying coordinate transformation capability of the Geographic Calculator within GeoCalc. More information about Geographic Calculator can be found at www.bluemarblegeo.com/geocalc-sdk/
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
