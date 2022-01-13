Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Manager Chris Wright

Former Wells Fargo Advisor Opens Kingsview Partners Office in Milford, CT

GRANTS PASS, OR, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners today announced the opening of their newest office in Milford, Connecticut. Partner and Wealth Manager Chris Wright joins the firm with 25 years of industry experience.

Driven by a passion for advising his clients in a transparent, understandable way, Chris is thankful to be aligned with an independent Registered Investment Advisory firm, where he operates under a fiduciary standard. Along with the benefits garnered by Kingsview's multi-custodian, fee-based platform, he also has the freedom to provide truly client-centric strategies. Mr. Wright's comprehensive suite of services includes holistic financial planning, professional portfolio management, streamlined performance reporting and collaboration with tax and legal professionals.

Originally from Connecticut, Chris attended Union College in Schenectady, New York, majoring in Political Science and Economics. After beginning his career with Nathan & Lewis, Chris moved to the Wells Fargo family of companies in 1997 and built his practice there over the next 25 years.

Chris works with individuals and families, forming personal relationships that transcend generations and help people plan for short-term and retirement needs. He prioritizes generational continuity and believes that communication – and an honest, straightforward plan – serve as the building blocks for financial success.

When not at work, Chris enjoys spending time with his wife Jackie and his four children: Samantha and her husband Joey, David, Christopher, and Matthew. He also enjoys cooking and time spent outdoors, particularly at the beach.

"Kingsview is pleased to welcome Chris, with his impressive professional experience and client-focused philosophy, as a Partner and Wealth Manager," says Chief Executive Officer Sean McGillivray. "Our industry has done a poor job of engaging clients and delivering on the promises they make. Chris's strong desire to elevate the standard of care for his clients continues to advance our goal of transforming the industry."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.