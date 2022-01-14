Drug Screening Firm has Banner Year and Distributes $1000 Dollar Employee Bonuses

National Drug Screening Team Photo 2021 Best Companies to Work For award

National Drug Screening, Inc (NDS) a nationwide provider of drug testing services, has announced 20% revenue growth in 2021 and pays $1000 bonuses to employees.

This has been an amazing year with such great collaboration by all of our team members to accomplish this goal!” — Julie Floriano, VP Operations

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Drug Screening, Inc (NDS) a nationwide provider of drug testing services, has announced 20% revenue growth in 2021 and distribution of $1000 bonuses to employees of the company with 1 year plus of tenure. In January 2021, the company had announced a $1000 bonus would be paid to each employee if the company revenue exceeded 7 million dollars. The company exceeded this goal by a quarter of a million dollars and closed out 2021 with $7.25 million in revenue, a record-breaking year for the nine-year old firm.

Gaining over 800 new clients in 2021 and 92% retention of existing clients contributed to the 20% revenue growth. “Our teams focus and commitment to providing amazing service is directly responsible for our ongoing success”, stated Tom Fulmer, Vice President of Business Development. Tom added, “each of us support and believe in the goals and mission here at NDS”. Incorporated into the mission of the company are the ongoing commitments to providing excellence in customer service, be known as experts in the industry, and be a great place to work.

NDS Company President Joe Reilly stated “I am extremely proud of our dedicated team who worked so hard to achieve this amazing goal. Each and every team member contributes to our success and helps for us to gain new revenue and retain clients. We focus on our mission to maintain our reputation as experts in our industry. I am truly excited to distribute $1000 dollar bonuses to our 1-year tenured employees.”

On Saturday, January 15, 2022, the company will hold its annual meeting that includes all team members. This meeting will provide a recap of 2021 along with stating goals and objectives for 2022. Reilly will announce the financial success of 2021 and the distribution of the $1000 bonuses to the team members.

About National Drug Screening

National Drug Screening (NDS) assists employers in reducing liability, improving safety, and attracting and retaining better employees by providing drug testing services, supervisor training, Drug free workplace policy development, and other employer resources. In addition to testing for employers and individuals, NDS provides MRO services, software, and training to assist other drug testing service providers. For more information, contact Tom Fulmer at 321-622-2040.

