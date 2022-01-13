Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for Jan. 13
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Bill 702, legislation that seeks to create a new unlawful employment practice; the Second Amendment Preservation Act; Senate Bill 785, a measure that would modify provisions relating to limitations on certain commercial motor vehicles; and Missouri Senate committee hearings beginning this week.
To download audio, please right click on the file name and select Save Target As:
- Senator Eslinger says Senate Bill 702 seeks to create a new unlawful employment practice. Eslinger-1-011222 (:15) Q: of their religion.
- Senator Eslinger adds she is keeping an eye on what happens to the Second Amendment Preservation Act. Eslinger-2-011222 (:17) Q: right of Missourians.
- Senator Eslinger also says committees are starting to hear legislation. Eslinger-3-011222 (:18) Q: folks back home.
- Senator Eslinger says she believes committees to be the backbone of legislative work. Eslinger-4-011222 (:14) Q: in the committee.