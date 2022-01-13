Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for Jan. 13

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Bill 702, legislation that seeks to create a new unlawful employment practice; the Second Amendment Preservation Act; Senate Bill 785, a measure that would modify provisions relating to limitations on certain commercial motor vehicles; and Missouri Senate committee hearings beginning this week.

 

  1. Senator Eslinger says Senate Bill 702 seeks to create a new unlawful employment practice. Eslinger-1-011222  (:15)  Q: of their religion.
  2. Senator Eslinger adds she is keeping an eye on what happens to the Second Amendment Preservation Act. Eslinger-2-011222  (:17)  Q: right of Missourians.
  3. Senator Eslinger also says committees are starting to hear legislation. Eslinger-3-011222  (:18)  Q: folks back home.
  4. Senator Eslinger says she believes committees to be the backbone of legislative work. Eslinger-4-011222  (:14)  Q: in the committee.

Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger's Podcast for Jan. 13

