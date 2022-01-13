People around the world are struggling with depression and anxiety more than ever before-One website provides a new tool

Author, Speaker, TV Host and Entrepreneur Jennifer K. Hill Moon Cho is a YouTube influencer with over 270,000 organic subscribers on YouTube and is co-founder of OM Heals

Om-Heals.com launches their proprietary custom-matching platform, which assesses a person's healing needs and matches them with their ideal energy practitioner

I was at peace, and the issues she was addressing were calmed. The absence of soreness from my body was an added benefit. I will continue sessions with Sada.” — Jim (veteran)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In late 2021, Om-heals.com launched their online matching platform. Using data that the User provides, Om-heals.com uses an in-house algorithm to custom match the User with an energy practitioner who can support them with their anxiety, depression and other related emotions.

How does it work?

A User answers 29 questions, which Om-heals.com uses to match them with their ideal energy practitioner. Within 24 hours, the User is emailed their personalized matches, and can select one, none or all three of the practitioners to begin their healing journey.

The matching service is currently free and simple to use.

CLICK HERE to test the matching platform or use this link and click the "proceed" button: https://www.om-heals.com/

About Jennifer K. Hill

Jennifer K. Hill is a successful entrepreneur, author, speaker, TV & Radio host, and thought leader. She has written two books, and has authored two popular white papers.

Hill built and sold her first company by the age of 38 to Marcum Search LLC (a subsidiary of Marcum LLP), where she became President of their California Division. She has hosted popular TV shows on Awake TV Network with Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr. Rollin McCraty, Dr. Dain Heer, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. John Demartini and many other leaders from around the world.

Hill has also moderated events including a 2020 talk at UCI with Dean Bill Maurer, Professor Don Hoffman, and Dr. Deepak Chopra. She recently hosted the Global Coherence Initiative’s largest event of the year with over 600 people from around the world, which featured Gregg Braden, Howard Martin, Dr. James Miles and other noted thought leaders.

When she is not hosting or speaking, Hill loves to give back and has built two schools in 3rd world countries.

She recently co-founded Om-Heals.com, an energy medicine marketplace platform to connect energy practitioners with users seeking to reconnect with their health and vitality.

About Moon Cho

Moon is a spiritual and holistic influencer on YouTube with over 280,000 organic subscribers. Prior to being an influencer, Moon worked in various producing and operational roles in the entertainment industry, including being the Director of Operations for Christopher Coppola’s EARS XXI Studios in Hollywood. Moon has been practicing meditation and holistic healing modalities for 20 years. She has a BA from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY.

About OM Heals

OM Heals’ mission is to match energy medicine practitioners with millions of people around the world who are seeking holistic and alternative ways to support their mind, body and soul through our energy practitioner matching platform. To this end, in collaboration with leading scientists and practitioners from around the globe, we plan to educate consumers regarding the science behind energy medicine based on quantum physics research that shows we are 99.9999% energy and only .0001% physical matter form.

Meet Sada, one of our Om-heals.com practitioners