UPDATED: PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for the Route 98 Bridge Replacement Project in Vernon Township, Crawford County

The bridge is located on Route 98, approximately two miles from the intersection with Harmonsburg Road (Route 3016).

The project will include replacing the existing bridge with a precast box culvert. Work will also include some minimal roadway approach work. Work is expected to occur during the 2022 construction season.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately one month. The proposed 13.5-mile detour route would use Harmonsburg Road (Route 3016), Route 102, and Route 6/19.

This portion of Route 98 is part of the PA Bicycle Route A. Bicyclists will use the same detour as cars and trucks.

The existing bridge was built in 1937. Approximately 4,200 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The plans display for the Route 98 Bridge Replacement, which will be held online only, includes an updated handout and an online comment form. It will be open until January 24, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matt Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Matt Antrilli, PennDOT Project Manager, at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

