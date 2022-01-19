Veronica Seneriz joins Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) as new Patient Services Director
Newly created role to build on LE&RN’s outreach to the lymphatic disease patient community
I felt like my family and I were alone with lymphatic disease (LD). Today, I know I am part of an army of people who will charge this hill trying to change things for the better.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 1, 2022, LE&RN announced that Veronica Seneriz would become a full-time staff member as Patient Services Director.
— Veronica Seneriz
“Bringing Veronica on board represents an important step for our growing organization,” said William Repicci, President & CEO of LE&RN. “Since its inception in 1998, LE&RN has focused on increasing research and educating the patient and medical communities. It has long been a goal to have a full-time position focused on serving the needs of the patient community. Veronica is the perfect person for the role and we are excited to begin 2022 with this announcement.”
Veronica received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi in 1998. She worked for over 20 years as an information technology corporate professional, experienced in enterprise-wide production and project management working for global organizations in petroleum and corporate investment banking.
In 1994, Seneriz developed third-generation Lymphedema Distichiasis Syndrome, a rare type of primary lymphedema that affects her legs and eyes. The disease has run in her family for 116 years. Together with her father, Seneriz launched Lymphie Strong in 2015 which has grown into a global patient support and advocacy community with thousands of members who live with lymphedema and lymphatic disorders of all types.
Seneriz shared her story at the LE&RN Texas Run/Walk to Fight Lymphedema & Lymphatic Diseases in Plano in 2016, igniting a passion for advocacy that would forever alter her life and career. She served as Texas Chapter Chair from 2017 to 2021 during which time she hosted the inaugural Greater Houston TX LE&RN Run/Walk to Fight Lymphedema and Lymphatic Disease in Richmond, TX. In 2018, she received the LE&RN Advocate Award. Seneriz has shared her story at LE&RN events in Santa Monica, CA, and Boston, MA. She also attended a live taping of “The Incomparable Kathy Bates” on The Dr. Phil Show in support of LE&RN.
“My passion for lymphedema patient advocacy, empowerment, education, and awareness developed more than six years ago,” said Seneriz. “Back then, I felt like my family and I were alone with lymphatic disease (LD). Today, I know I am part of an army of people who will charge this hill trying to change things for the better, one day at a time—sometimes in the face of great adversity and constraints—so others will not have to overcome the same obstacles. Today, I have hope, and I want to share that hope around the world.”
About LE&RN
Founded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic diseases such as lymphedema, lipedema and lymphatic anomalies through education, research, and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who live with lymphatic diseases. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org.
Laura Farrell
Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN)
+1 516-625-9675
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn