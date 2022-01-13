Prime Minister has met with President of the Eurogroup, Minister for Finance of Ireland Paschal Donohoe

LITHUANIA, January 13 - During the meeting, the Prime Minister and the President of the Eurogroup have discussed the general economic situation in the euro area, the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and future prospects. The meeting has also discussed the review of EU fiscal rules and the future direction of fiscal policy, as well as progress towards the completion of the Banking Union.

The Prime Minister has emphasised that the review of the EU fiscal rules is highly important for the development and sustainability of the EU economy. The key challenge is to find a balanced and growth-friendly way to reduce country debt levels and to restore fiscal reserves. Long-term fiscal sustainability must be a key objective. The Prime Minister has also stressed that it is important to continue the work started to further strengthen the Banking Union on the basis of a holistic approach.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility has also been briefly discussed. The Prime Minister has noted that the efficient national implementation of the RRF is one of the chief priorities for the Lithuanian Government and that the work is carried on actively, with the first payment to be submitted to the European Commission in the third quarter of 2022.

The Prime Minister has also thanked the President of the Eurogroup for the support via the Red Cross in dealing with the hybrid attack-induced migrant crisis.