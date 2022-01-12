Senate Bill 1016 Printer's Number 1320
PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - (2) The Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal shall
be awarded by the Governor to civilians, veterans [and],
members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Pennsylvania
Guard or armed forces of the United States or their reserve
components and civilians and members of the military of a
friendly foreign nation in recognition of meritorious service
beyond the normal dictates of duty to this Commonwealth.
(3) The Pennsylvania Meritorious Service Medal shall be
awarded by the Governor to civilians, veterans [and], members
of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Pennsylvania Guard or the
armed forces of the United States or their reserve components
and civilians and members of the military of a friendly
foreign nation in recognition of meritorious service rendered
this Commonwealth and while holding a position of great
responsibility or who provide meritorious service to veterans
and their families on behalf of this Commonwealth.
(4) The qualifications for awarding the Pennsylvania
Commendation Medal, the Pennsylvania Achievement Medal, the
Pennsylvania Veterans Service Award, the State Medal for
Federal Service during any war, the Service Ribbon or Medal
for active State service during an emergency, the
Pennsylvania Twenty Year Service Medal, the Major General
Thomas R. White, Jr. Medal, the General Thomas J. Stewart
Medal, the Pennsylvania Outstanding Aeronautical Achievement
Award, and the Marksmanship Medals or Badges, shall be
prescribed by the Adjutant General by regulation or
guideline.
(5) The Adjutant General is empowered to establish such
other decorations, medals, badges and awards as he may
prescribe by regulation or guideline.
