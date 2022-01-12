Submit Release
Senate Bill 1016 Printer's Number 1320

PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - (2) The Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal shall

be awarded by the Governor to civilians, veterans [and],

members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Pennsylvania

Guard or armed forces of the United States or their reserve

components and civilians and members of the military of a

friendly foreign nation in recognition of meritorious service

beyond the normal dictates of duty to this Commonwealth.

(3) The Pennsylvania Meritorious Service Medal shall be

awarded by the Governor to civilians, veterans [and], members

of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Pennsylvania Guard or the

armed forces of the United States or their reserve components

and civilians and members of the military of a friendly

foreign nation in recognition of meritorious service rendered

this Commonwealth and while holding a position of great

responsibility or who provide meritorious service to veterans

and their families on behalf of this Commonwealth.

(4) The qualifications for awarding the Pennsylvania

Commendation Medal, the Pennsylvania Achievement Medal, the

Pennsylvania Veterans Service Award, the State Medal for

Federal Service during any war, the Service Ribbon or Medal

for active State service during an emergency, the

Pennsylvania Twenty Year Service Medal, the Major General

Thomas R. White, Jr. Medal, the General Thomas J. Stewart

Medal, the Pennsylvania Outstanding Aeronautical Achievement

Award, and the Marksmanship Medals or Badges, shall be

prescribed by the Adjutant General by regulation or

guideline.

(5) The Adjutant General is empowered to establish such

other decorations, medals, badges and awards as he may

prescribe by regulation or guideline.

