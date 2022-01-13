Japan’s Pop Icon, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is announced to perform the 2022 Coachella Music and Arts Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is set to perform the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that will be held on two consecutive weekends starting April 15. The highly anticipated show will mark Coachella’s return after multiple cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West will headline the music festival. Among the dozens of acts from all over the world, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is scheduled to perform at April 16 and 23. Japan's pop icon from Harajuku, who successfully conducted the world tours for 4 times in the past. Kyary is bringing a Coachella debut that will have new listeners feel the power of her music and is set to spread Japanese culture across the world again this year.
Kyary's music video for "PON PON PON" has been viewed over 100 million times on social sites, and her remix of "Ninja Re Bang Bang Steve Aoki Remix", which was inspired by her collaboration with the popular Nintendo Switch™ game "Ninjala", which has been downloaded over 8 million times worldwide, is also very popular overseas.
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Scheduled to take place over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022,
※Kyary Pamyu Pamyu’ s performance: April 16 and 23
Official Site https://coachella.com/
Twitter https://twitter.com/coachella
About Kyary Pamyu Pamyu:
Born on January 29, 1993, in Tokyo, Japan, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu made her major label debut in the summer of 2011, after graduating from high school, with the mini-album Moshi Moshi Harajuku (released August 17, 2011) produced by Yasutaka Nakata. In May 2012, she released her first full-length album, Pamyu Pamyu Revolution, which debuted at No. 1 on the Oricon Daily Chart, and also ranked No. 1 on the iTunes charts in Japan and on electro charts around the world. In 2013, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu successfully completed her first world tour (13 cities in 8 countries and regions) and her second album Nanda Collection was released in June of 2013, which also debuted at No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Chart. In 2014, she completed her second world tour (15 cities in 11 countries) with great success, and her third album Pika Pika Fantajin was released simultaneously in 15 countries on 4 continents, including North and South America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia. It was the second consecutive album to reach No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Chart. She also completed her hall tour "Kyary Pamyu Pamyu no Kumo no Ue no HEAVEN'S DOOR" (17 concerts in 15 cities), which drew over 35,000 people, and her largest arena tour “Kyary Pamyu Pamyu no Colourful Panic TOY BOX” (9 concerts) with a great success. In 2016, the fifth anniversary year of her debut album, she released her first best of album KPP BEST and held her third world tour as her first anniversary year. In 2018, she held her fourth world tour, released her fourth album Japamyu, and took her "Hoshikuzu no Cherry Martini" tour to 20 locations across Japan.
In 2019, she announced the “Otonokuni Live Tour," which would be held at places related to Japanese history and tradition. In March, the first leg of the tour was a special one-night-only live performance at the Izumo Taisha Shrine, a Japanese heritage site. The second event was a live performance in collaboration with traditional Kabuki at Minami-za, Japan's oldest theater, which has been in existence since the Edo period. Kyary Pamyu Pamyu continues to fascinate her fans with her free-spirit and original expressions that one would never imagine from her cute appearance. Her presence as an icon of "Harajuku," a combination of artist and fashion activities, has attracted attention from all over the world. In 2021, the 10th anniversary year of her debut, she launched a new label KRK LAB as a place for new schemes involving the whole world. Plus, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu released her single “Gentenkaihi" on August 17th, the exact date of her anniversary milestone. Kyary has released her much anticipated fifth full-length album “Candy Racer” on October 27th. https://lnk.to/KyaryPamyuPamyu
In addition, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu debuted a special 10th anniversary site (KPP10.jp) earlier this year, where fans can find her latest updates, a new Q&A, congratulation messages, discography, and more. For more info, visit Kyary.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and TikTok.
http://kyary.asobisystem.com
http://kpp10.jp
OFFICIAL Twitter https://twitter.com/pamyurin
STAFF Twitter https://twitter.com/kyarystaff
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kyarypappa/
STAFF Instagram https://instagram.com/kyarystaff/
TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@kyary_offcial?lang=ja
https://kyary.net/
Nippon Columbia Co., Ltd
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West will headline the music festival. Among the dozens of acts from all over the world, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is scheduled to perform at April 16 and 23. Japan's pop icon from Harajuku, who successfully conducted the world tours for 4 times in the past. Kyary is bringing a Coachella debut that will have new listeners feel the power of her music and is set to spread Japanese culture across the world again this year.
Kyary's music video for "PON PON PON" has been viewed over 100 million times on social sites, and her remix of "Ninja Re Bang Bang Steve Aoki Remix", which was inspired by her collaboration with the popular Nintendo Switch™ game "Ninjala", which has been downloaded over 8 million times worldwide, is also very popular overseas.
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Scheduled to take place over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022,
※Kyary Pamyu Pamyu’ s performance: April 16 and 23
Official Site https://coachella.com/
Twitter https://twitter.com/coachella
About Kyary Pamyu Pamyu:
Born on January 29, 1993, in Tokyo, Japan, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu made her major label debut in the summer of 2011, after graduating from high school, with the mini-album Moshi Moshi Harajuku (released August 17, 2011) produced by Yasutaka Nakata. In May 2012, she released her first full-length album, Pamyu Pamyu Revolution, which debuted at No. 1 on the Oricon Daily Chart, and also ranked No. 1 on the iTunes charts in Japan and on electro charts around the world. In 2013, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu successfully completed her first world tour (13 cities in 8 countries and regions) and her second album Nanda Collection was released in June of 2013, which also debuted at No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Chart. In 2014, she completed her second world tour (15 cities in 11 countries) with great success, and her third album Pika Pika Fantajin was released simultaneously in 15 countries on 4 continents, including North and South America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia. It was the second consecutive album to reach No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Chart. She also completed her hall tour "Kyary Pamyu Pamyu no Kumo no Ue no HEAVEN'S DOOR" (17 concerts in 15 cities), which drew over 35,000 people, and her largest arena tour “Kyary Pamyu Pamyu no Colourful Panic TOY BOX” (9 concerts) with a great success. In 2016, the fifth anniversary year of her debut album, she released her first best of album KPP BEST and held her third world tour as her first anniversary year. In 2018, she held her fourth world tour, released her fourth album Japamyu, and took her "Hoshikuzu no Cherry Martini" tour to 20 locations across Japan.
In 2019, she announced the “Otonokuni Live Tour," which would be held at places related to Japanese history and tradition. In March, the first leg of the tour was a special one-night-only live performance at the Izumo Taisha Shrine, a Japanese heritage site. The second event was a live performance in collaboration with traditional Kabuki at Minami-za, Japan's oldest theater, which has been in existence since the Edo period. Kyary Pamyu Pamyu continues to fascinate her fans with her free-spirit and original expressions that one would never imagine from her cute appearance. Her presence as an icon of "Harajuku," a combination of artist and fashion activities, has attracted attention from all over the world. In 2021, the 10th anniversary year of her debut, she launched a new label KRK LAB as a place for new schemes involving the whole world. Plus, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu released her single “Gentenkaihi" on August 17th, the exact date of her anniversary milestone. Kyary has released her much anticipated fifth full-length album “Candy Racer” on October 27th. https://lnk.to/KyaryPamyuPamyu
In addition, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu debuted a special 10th anniversary site (KPP10.jp) earlier this year, where fans can find her latest updates, a new Q&A, congratulation messages, discography, and more. For more info, visit Kyary.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and TikTok.
http://kyary.asobisystem.com
http://kpp10.jp
OFFICIAL Twitter https://twitter.com/pamyurin
STAFF Twitter https://twitter.com/kyarystaff
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kyarypappa/
STAFF Instagram https://instagram.com/kyarystaff/
TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@kyary_offcial?lang=ja
https://kyary.net/
Nippon Columbia Co., Ltd
Nipponophne
global@columbia.co.jp