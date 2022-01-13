Flashloans Introduces a New Staking Programme with Multiple User Benefits
EINPresswire.com/ -- Flashloans, the decentralized finance platform that allows people to create and perform flash loan-backed trades from an easy-to-use UI has today announced that it will offer staking options for its community members through the launch of Flash Staking platform in January 2022.
Users of the Flashloans.com platform will be able to stake FLASH tokens directly on the website. Tokens can be acquired on the Uniswap platform or mined utilizing the network's transaction mining mechanism.
The membership benefits of FLASH staking are the following:
Platform features
FLASH token mining bonus
Revenue share
Fee reduction.
FLASH Staking has a classification of 4 membership levels. Non-staking members are at level 0, where they have full access to the Flashloan tool. For users interested in FLASH staking, the levels provide these benefits:
Level 1: From staking 10,000 FLASH, users have a 30% fee reduction and full access to the Flashloan tool, access to ‘Arbitrage analytics, and profile saver - create and save a complex flash loan for future use.
Level 2: From staking 30,000 FLASH, users have a 50% fee reduction and additional features from level 1 which include full analytics suite including 'Insight tool and all future analytics products added to the platform.
Level 3: From staking 100,000 FLASH, users are completely exempt from paying fees, and apart from having access to the features of all previous levels, they also have the ability to schedule trades with the automation tool Flashbots.com.
Flash Token Mining
Users will benefit from FLASH token staking for the first four years. 8 million tokens can be mined which will be distributed through the adoption ladder program, which rewards early platform stakers and reduces the available supply every year.
Within the 4 years, the tokens will be mined as follows:
Year 1 - 4,000,000
Year 2 - 2,000,000
Year 3 - 1,000,000
Year 4 - 1,000,000
Users will be able to get a percentage of platform fees rather than token mining revenues once this period is over.
All users that stake FLASH will receive 50% of the fee distribution made on the flashloans.com platform.
For more information, please visit the whitepaper.
About Flash Loans
In DeFi, flash loans are a new type of uncollateralized loan. Traders and DeFi users benefit from flash loans since they allow for rapid loans without the need for collateral, as long as the liquidity is remitted to the pool into one transaction block.
If the flash loan trade does not return the full amount of liquidity to the pool, the entire transaction is reverted, thus undoing all previous acts. This ensures that the funds in the reserve pool are safe.
Anyone having a web 3 wallet and a need for Flash loan liquidity can use Flashloans.com to make arbitrage trades, self-liquidate a DeFi loan, or provide a collateral swap for an existing DeFi position, among other operations.
For more information on Flash Loans, please visit the website.
Contact Details
Company Name: Flashloans.com
Company Location: 5-9 Main Street, Gibraltar
Telegram: https://t.me/Flashloanscom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Flashloanscom-101125065197937
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/flashloans-com/?viewAsMember=true
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ComFlashloans
Medium: https://flashloans.medium.com/
Contract Address BSC: 0x5f0366c9962193fA774cdce9602195593B49f23C
Contract Address ERC: 0x5f0366c9962193fa774cdce9602195593b49f23c
PR Contact
John McLeod
john@jeaassociates.com
John McLeod
