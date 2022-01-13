Brand Transformation, Award, and Information Protection System are the First 2022 Achievements of Elite Capital & Co.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. George Matharu, President of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. has started this year early in presenting its remarkable achievements such as transforming the brand identity and obtaining the most prestigious global award, as well as adding the ISO "Information Security Management certification" for the benefit of the company's clients,
"The identity of the brand was changed after extensive study to reflect Elite Capital's strong personality in the financial industry, especially after it rose from a portfolio manager in 2020 to the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program, one of the largest financing programs in the world," Mr. George Matharu said.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited has designed and launched the first one-of-a-kind financial system under the name ‘Government Future Financing 2030 Program' on the 15th of January 2020. Under this program, Elite Capital & Co. and its governmental portfolios sign agreements with the respective Government to support the country's National Projects, by providing 80% of the financing needs of those National Projects without burdening the Ministry of Finance with sovereign loans. In return, the Government announces the projects on a bidding basis by inviting all local companies and international consortia, to bid for the 20% remaining funding, construction, and project operations, thereby ensuring fairness, equality, and transparency according to the rules, regulations, and laws applicable in the respective country.
On the 15th of October 2021, the UK Intellectual Property Office (the operating name of the Patent Office) approved and issued a Registration Certificate for the Trademark ‘Government Future Financing 2030 Program' with Certificate No. UK00003650455.
"We have received a letter stating that the Government Future Financing 2030 Program has been awarded the international project financing program of the year by GAMECHANGERS Global Awards 2022, and being one of the influencers of global finance, GAMECHANGERS list is a unique award that enforces our position among the countries and governments of the world" Mr. George Matharu said.
GAMECHANGERS GLOBAL AWARDS is the oldest and largest program of its kind in the corporate marketplace. Over the last 19 years, GAMECHANGERS has firmly established itself as an industry standard for the corporate community. With an 8% rise in subscriber numbers in Q4 of 2021, GAMECHANGERS can still boast a market-leading audience of senior executives, providing them with a regular snapshot of industry activity that has taken place around the world.
Since inception, the GAMECHANGERS Global Awards have been celebrating achievement, innovation, and brilliance in their annual program, taking the ultimate step in the search for the most outstanding organisations and professionals across the globe and celebrate the best in achievement, ability, and performance.
"Elite Capital & Co. Limited was awarded the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System for the scope of Financial Management, Consultancy & Funding, in addition to the ISO 37001:2016 Certificate for Anti-Bribery Management System, and ISO 9001:2015 Certificate for Quality Management System that we have held over the past five years," Mr. George Matharu said.
ISO 27001 is the international standard that is recognized globally for managing risks to the security of information. ISO 27001:2013 (the current version of ISO 27001) provides a set of standardized requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The standard adopts a process-based approach for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, maintaining, and improving the company's ISMS.
Mr. George Matharu concluded his statement by saying, "On this occasion, Elite Capital published today the company's special profile for the year 2022, as well as an introductory video explaining the meaning of the new brand of the company."
- Download Company Profile -
https://ec.uk.com/files/ECC_Profile.pdf
- Download Brand Design Video -
https://ec.uk.com/files/ecclogovid.mov
- Contact Details -
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
