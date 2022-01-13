Government resolution sets 2022 growth target at 6 to 6.5 per cent

VIETNAM, January 13 -

The Government aims at 4 per cent growth in the Consumer Price Index in 2022. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued a resolution on tasks for the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget estimate in 2022 with a target of 6 to 6.5 per cent growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and US$3,900 GDP per capita.

According to the Government’s Resolution 01/NQ-CP, 2022 is an important year, creating a foundation for implementing the goals of the five-year plan from 2021 to 2025.

Challenges and opportunities will present themselves in the domestic and international situation, including the continuing developments of COVID-19 and unstable economic growth which is forecast to be lower than 2021. Meanwhile, the domestic pandemic prevention and control capacity has improved but the resilience of people and businesses has decreased.

Việt Nam might face the risk of slow economic recovery, declining growth and potential diseases and natural disasters.

The resolution has set out six key leadership tasks and 12 solutions, including disbursing 100 per cent of public investment capital, developing culture in relevance with the socio-economy, improving the capacity of the healthcare system, especially preventive healthcare and healthcare at the grassroots level.

The Government has asked local authorities and sectors to adapt and take drastic action for recovery and development.

In the resolution, local authorities and sectors have been urged to closely follow resolutions of the Party, the National Assembly and be active, flexible and creative in leadership.

One of the key tasks is to flexibly and safely adapt to COVID-19, sticking to the targets of protecting public health and developing the economy, while resolving difficulties for people and businesses.

Vaccination, treatment drugs and raising public awareness and responsibility are decisive factors to control the pandemic and restore socio-economic development.

Three priorities set out by the Government in 2022 are to restore and promote production and business; boost exports; accelerate disbursement of public investment capital and mobilise all resources to develop infrastructure, especially strategic infrastructure.

The Government also looks to stabilise the macro-economy, control inflation, improve autonomy, resilience and adaptability of the economy while accelerating the restructuring of the economy in a practical and effective manner, developing e-commerce, digital economy and new business models based on information technology and digital technology application, as well as handling backlogs which have persisted over many years.

Other targets are to ensure social security, stabilise the labour market, promote administrative procedures, improve the quality of human resources, as well as fight corruption and wastefulness.

The Government aims for a 4 per cent growth in the Consumer Price Index in 2022 and to accelerate the construction of key infrastructure projects, while strengthening regional, inter-regional, and international connectivity.

The resolution highlights digital transformation in the education sector. The Government has ordered localities to arrange classes suitable to the pandemic situation.

In the healthcare sector, the Government aims to have 9.4 doctors and 29.5 beds for every 10,000 people.

In 2022, the Government will continue to tighten discipline, build a strong and transparent apparatus, complete the arrangement and organisation of the State administrative apparatus and public non-business units. — VNS