WEYTEC opens new entity in Vienna, Austria

WEYTEC is growing!

It is with great pride that WEYTEC has established its own office and showroom in Vienna. Austria & Eastern Europe are important markets for us and we are investing in this region for the long term.”
— Alexander Höger
ZüRICH, SCHWEIZ, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEY Technology (WEYTEC), a leading global provider of smart control room solutions, announces the establishment of its newest subsidiary in Vienna, Austria effective January 1, 2022.

WEY Technology Austria GmbH is based in Vienna, Austria and will serve customers and partners in the Austrian market as well as the Eastern European region. WEYTEC is thus strengthening its position in the local Austrian market and expanding its presence in Eastern Europe.

Alexander Höger, Managing Director of WEY Technology Austria GmbH, remarked during the opening ceremony: "It fills me with great pride that WEYTEC is now represented with its own office in Vienna, one of the most culturally rich and charming cities in the world. Austria and Eastern Europe are very important markets for WEYTEC and we are investing in this region for the long term."

Customers can directly experience the full range of WEYTEC products and solutions for trading floors and control rooms in the spacious on-site showroom, and convince themselves of the advantages of an optimal workplace environment.

About WEYTEC
WEYTEC makes the world a more resilient place, with trading floors and control rooms that protect people, assets and organizations. Our smart workplace solutions safeguard mission critical infrastructure and public services. Traders and operators (first line workers) can respond quickly and effectively to opportunities and incidents, control and visualize complex data, and overcome operational challenges every day. We drive workflow efficiency, data security, risk management and employee empowerment to new levels. WEYTEC serves customers through an established network of global partners.

For more information about WEYTEC, please visit www.weytec.com

Sharmon Greenky
WEY Group AG
+41 44 751 89 40
