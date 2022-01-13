Environmental Consulting Services Market Promotes Installation of IoT Technology for Efficient Solutions

Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental consulting companies are increasingly promoting the utilization and installation of IoT technologies that can help enterprises and governments monitor and conserve the environment. For instance, environmental sensors measure pollution causing particles in air and water, thereby monitoring air or water quality. They also detect radiations and hazardous chemicals in the environment. IoT technologies can also offer efficient solutions for waste collection and disposal. Smart waste collection systems could help track waste levels in garbage bins, provide transport optimization and operational analytics, thereby saving on government assets and minimum fuel consumption.

Sustainable development refers to the economic growth of a country or region, without or with minimum depletion of natural resources. The United Nations Organization established Sustainable Development Goals for all its members with an agenda to ensure responsible growth to 2030. These goals include ensuring availability and equitable access to drinking water, improving water quality by reducing pollution and preventing dumping of hazardous waste, building safe and resilient infrastructure, integrating measures to tackle climate change in national policies, and the promotion of sustainable use of marine and terrestrial resources. Investments in meeting these targets is expected to drive demand for the services of environmental services companies.

Major players covered in the global environmental consulting services market are Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Arcadis NV, Sweco AB, Stantec Inc., John Wood Group PLC, Suez Environment SA, Environmental Resources Management, WSP Global Inc. and Ramboll Group A/S.

The global environmental consulting services market size is expected to grow from $56.39 billion in 2021 to $63.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Environmental consulting services industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The environmental consulting services market forecast sees it reaching $93.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

North America was the largest region in the environmental consulting services market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the environmental consulting services market. The regions covered in the environmental consulting services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

TBRC’s global environmental consulting services market overview is segmented by type into site remediation consulting services, other environmental consulting services, water and waste management consulting services, environment management, compliance and due diligence, by end- users into mining, manufacturing & process industries, energy & utilities, government & regulators, infrastructure & development, others, by service provider into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Site Remediation Consulting Services, Other Environmental Consulting Services, Water And Waste Management Consulting Services, Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence), By End Users (Mining, Manufacturing & Process Industries, Energy & Utilities, Government & Regulators, Infrastructure & Development, Others), By Service Provider (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

