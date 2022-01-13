Submit Release
CITYDATA brings Mobility Big Data + Ai for Public Health Services in Thailand

Mayor Pongsak Yingchoncharoen of Yala Province in Thailand explains CITYDATA's mobility data analytics on Facebook Live

Mayor Pongsak Yingchoncharoen of Yala Province along with Dr. Supakorn Siddhichai of depa Thailand discuss CITYDATA's mobility data insights

CITYDATA's mobility big data and movement insights for Yala Province in Thailand, published through the CITYDASH platform

Yala Province Municipality partners with CITYDATA.ai to harness the power of mobility big data and movement intelligence to manage the spread of COVID-19.

CITYDATA's cloud-based mobility big data and Ai technology is helping Yala Province to manage the COVID-19 situation along with economic rehabilitation, public transportation and urban development.”
— Mayor Pongsak Yingchoncharoen of Yala Province, Thailand
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 16, 2021, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency or "depa" under the leadership of Dr. Supakorn Siddhichai, Executive Vice President, together with the Mayor of Yala Province, Mr. Pongsak Yingchoncharoen made the decision to partner with San Francisco-based mobility intelligence company, CITYDATA.ai to apply the power of mobility big data and AI to deal with the COVID-19 situation in Yala Municipality in Thailand.

CITYDATA volunteered to provide the CITYDASH.ai platform to help the supervisors and the public health administrators of Yala Province in Thailand in the form of a free trial, followed by a paid monthly subscription for a period of 1 year. The CITYDASH platform curates crowdsourced mobility data, aggregates and analyzes the density and movement patterns, and measures the travel fluctuations relative to the lockdown measures within Yala Province.

Mayor Pongsak Yingchoncharoen of Yala Province commented that, "CITYDATA provides an interesting technology combined with the power of artificial intelligence for the greater good. In today's society, all decisions must be based on information and knowledge. Crowdsourced mobility data reveals the movement patterns of people. This helps us to enforce timely restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the infection rate. Such cloud-based data services will be used by Yala Province for addressing the COVID-19 situation. The municipality also intends to continue to use CITYDATA's technology to analyze mobility data patterns for economic rehabilitation, public transportation, and urban development."

CITYDATA has set up an entire team of cloud technologists and data scientists in Thailand to support this important initiative. Punnapats "AiR" Thitiwisarnwong who heads up the customer success efforts for CITYDATA in Thailand said, “Our data quantifies the mobility patterns. We can run digital surveys to show the time series trend before and after each lockdown announcement made by the Mayor. Our analysis confirms that people are willing to cooperate and comply with the movement control orders and public health mandates, for the greater good of everyone who lives in Yala."

"Yala Province is a technology trailblazer," said Dr. Supakorn Siddhichai of depa, whose team have been collaborating with CITYDATA since the start of the pandemic. "The methodologies and best practices put in place by Yala in partnership with CITYDATA are extensible and re-usable for the benefit of all the other provinces across Thailand."

"I am really glad to see Yala Province becoming the first smart city in Thailand that uses our mobility big data and AI technology to create a smarter, safer, and more resilient community", said Apurva "Apu" Kumar, CEO of CITYDATA. "This aligns perfectly with CITYDATA's objectives of democratizing mobility data and making the latest technologies accessible and easy to use for city administrators around the world. While we are a US-based company, we are very focused on helping cities, districts, provinces, government agencies and mobility operators in Thailand and throughout Southeast Asia”, added Mr. Kumar.

---

FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO

The recorded "Facebook Live" session by Mayor Pongsak Yingchoncharoen is available at the link below:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&v=3094008257555397

---

depa THAILAND PRESS RELEASE

The official press announcement by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) of the Thailand National Government can be found at the link below:
https://www.depa.or.th/th/article-view/20210817_02

---

ABOUT CITYDATA.ai

CITYDATA is a global data + Ai company that makes cities smarter, safer and resilient through mobility intelligence. Our geospatial platform combines public and private data to unlock deep insights about how people interact with the real world.

