ROAD CLOSED 4782 Ethan Allen Highway Georgia
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Ethan Allen Highway in the area of 4782 Ethan Allen Highway Georgia is closed to through traffic due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
