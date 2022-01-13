ROAD CLOSED 4782 Ethan Allen Highway Georgia

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Ethan Allen Highway in the area of 4782 Ethan Allen Highway Georgia is closed to through traffic due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.