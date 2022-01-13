Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,308 in the last 365 days.

Top 5 commodity brokers in Việt Nam revealed

VIETNAM, January 13 -  

The Gia Cát Lợi Commodity Trading JSC is among top five largest commodity companies in Việt Nam in 2021. — Photo the company

HÀ NỘI — The five companies holding the largest commodity brokerage market shares in Việt Nam sustained their positions in 2021, according to the Mercantile Exchange of Việt Nam (MXV).

The Gia Cát Lợi Commodity Trading JSC was the biggest with 35.6 per cent of the total transaction volume, followed by the HCM City Commodity Trading JSC (HCT) 18.2 per cent, Saigon Futures JSC 12.2 per cent, Hữu Nghị (Friendship) International Investment Co Ltd (Finvest) 9.4 per cent, and MXL International Commodity Trading JSC 3.3 per cent.

The MXV said though the positions remained unchanged compared to 2020, market shares among these firms became more balanced.

The total commodity volume traded on the MXV last year rose 55 per cent from 2020. Meanwhile, the daily trading value averaged VNĐ3.5 trillion (US$154.2 million), and some sessions even saw the figure surpassing VNĐ7 trillion ($308.36 million) – a record on the commodity market of Việt Nam.

As of December 31, 2021, 31 commodities in the groups of agricultural products, energy, industrial materials, and metal were traded on the MXV.

Soybean oil remained the most traded commodity, accounting for 16.4 per cent of the total. It was followed by corn 12.6 per cent and Chicago wheat 12 per cent.

Nearly 7,000 new trading accounts were opened on the MXV in 2021, raising the total accounts to nearly 20,000. — VNS

You just read:

Top 5 commodity brokers in Việt Nam revealed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.