Top 5 commodity brokers in Việt Nam revealed

The Gia Cát Lợi Commodity Trading JSC is among top five largest commodity companies in Việt Nam in 2021. — Photo the company

HÀ NỘI — The five companies holding the largest commodity brokerage market shares in Việt Nam sustained their positions in 2021, according to the Mercantile Exchange of Việt Nam (MXV).

The Gia Cát Lợi Commodity Trading JSC was the biggest with 35.6 per cent of the total transaction volume, followed by the HCM City Commodity Trading JSC (HCT) 18.2 per cent, Saigon Futures JSC 12.2 per cent, Hữu Nghị (Friendship) International Investment Co Ltd (Finvest) 9.4 per cent, and MXL International Commodity Trading JSC 3.3 per cent.

The MXV said though the positions remained unchanged compared to 2020, market shares among these firms became more balanced.

The total commodity volume traded on the MXV last year rose 55 per cent from 2020. Meanwhile, the daily trading value averaged VNĐ3.5 trillion (US$154.2 million), and some sessions even saw the figure surpassing VNĐ7 trillion ($308.36 million) – a record on the commodity market of Việt Nam.

As of December 31, 2021, 31 commodities in the groups of agricultural products, energy, industrial materials, and metal were traded on the MXV.

Soybean oil remained the most traded commodity, accounting for 16.4 per cent of the total. It was followed by corn 12.6 per cent and Chicago wheat 12 per cent.

Nearly 7,000 new trading accounts were opened on the MXV in 2021, raising the total accounts to nearly 20,000. — VNS