VDO360 Announces Camera Blowout Sale to Kickoff the New Year

FEATURED: VDO360 TRIDENT AI-DRIVEN SPEAKERBAR NOW JUST $699; SAVE HUNDREDS ON MOST POPULAR MODELS

This is a great opportunity for schools, offices, hospitals and government agencies to save hundreds on the best cameras in the industry”
— Pat Cassella
EDGEWATER, MD, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VDO360 is helping with a New Year's resolution that's easy to keep and puts cash in your pocket.

Tired of overpaying for a sub-quality camera with little to no customer support? Start off 2022 the right way by saving hundreds on the best cameras in the industry. Now for a limited time, the most popular USB, PTZ and AI-based auto tracking cameras are on sale at VDO360.


















• TeamCam – Was $299, Now $249

• CompassX – Was $999, Now $749

• Saber20x NDI – Was $1799, Now $1499

• AutoPilot – Was $3545, Now $2836,

• AutoPilot USB 3.0 – Was $3745, Now $2996

TridentAI – Was $849, Now $699

• Springline Extender USB 3.0 – Was $399, Now $299

All prices valid through March 31st, 2022

Why VDO360? Simple and affordable high-quality camera solutions designed for daily use with quality and interoperability in mind. Extensive testing ensures ease of use and reliability in classrooms, meeting spaces and personal offices.

What about Support and certification? We provide a US-based support center and with WebEx, Skype, Zoom Room and Barco ClickShare certifications, you can be assured of a plug and play experience right out of the box. No need to load special drivers and software; just unpack, connect the camera, and enjoy hassle-free high-quality audio and video from any location, at any time for any application

From webcams to auto-tracking cameras, VDO360 has a solution for every visual application

For a more in-depth look at VDO360’s new TridentAI auto tracking video camera, click here to see it in action: TridentAI in Action

Interested in trying it yourself risk-free? Contact Pat Cassella at pat@vdo360.com to learn how

Ever wonder what VDO stands for?

Vision - The most advanced AI-based cameras for auto-framing

Dedication - Only the best lens and DSP technology in our products

Outstanding value - The best performance/price ratio in the industry

About

VDO360 stands for vision, dedication, and outstanding value. They design and manufacture next-generation video collaboration cameras with a razor-sharp eye for what people need now and where the technology is going. They create world-class solutions that are affordable, easy-to-use, eco-friendly, and work well with the platforms people depend on.

VDO360

