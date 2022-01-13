Kasm Technologies Presents on the Arm Software Developers Innovation Coffee Live Stream

Kasm Technologies

Kasm Technologies Presents “All About Containers with Kasm” on the Arm Software Developers Innovation Coffee Live Stream

Our Kasm Team is excited to share our story about how the Arm community supports our development of software solutions with higher performance, lower power, and reduced total cost of ownership.”” — Kasm Technologies CEO - Justin Travis

MCLEAN, VA, USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies CTO, Matt McClaskey, will be speaking at the Arm Software Developers Innovation Coffee tomorrow at Noon Eastern on Thursday, January 12th. The interactive Live Stream is hosted by Arm and presented through YouTube on the Innovation Coffee series of the Arm Software Developers channel.

“Arm Software Developers is all about the latest and greatest features in software development and how it powers the world around us.” States the Arm Software Developers community. “We focus on all kinds of content like getting started guides, unboxing of the latest Arm-based hardware, tutorials, and demos covering IoT, machine learning, cloud-native development and graphics.”

Matt will be presenting a demonstration of Kasm Workspaces on the Arm platform, including a discussion of the project that was selected as the winner of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton Challenge Contest in the category of Best Adoption for Startups and was be presented at AWS re:Invent 2021. The discussion will also cover recent enhancements to the Kasm Workspaces portfolio, including KasmVNC H264 streaming, RFB enhancements, Kubernetes support and Google Cloud Platform dynamic cloud scaling.

The technical collaboration between Kasm Technologies and Arm has included R&D on the KasmVNC open-source technology used for streaming desktops, browsers and applications to the browser. Powering the KasmVNC project with Arm-based processors improves the Kasm streaming graphics rendering capabilities. Workspaces customers can expect a 48% increase in WebP video encoding. Initial testing indicates 24% increase in the analysis phase of encoding, resulting in smoother rendering, reduced bandwidth and an approximate 20% decrease in compute costs when leveraging the Arm Neoverse-powered Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton processors.

To view the Live Stream visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPpLT2MqHx8

For more information Kasm Workspaces see: https://www.kasmweb.com/

