Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senator Harry Reid

MEMORANDUM

 

TO:                  Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

 

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

 

DATE:            January 12, 2022

 

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Senator Harry Reid

 

On December 28, 2021, Senator Harry Reid passed away at the age of 82 after battling pancreatic cancer for four years. Formerly, Reid served Nevada as Lieutenant Governor from 1971 until 1975. During his time in law school, Reid worked in the Capitol as a police officer. He went on to serve in the U.S. Congress from 1982 until his retirement in 2017. Most notably, he became one of the Democratic Party’s longest-serving leaders, serving as the Democratic Majority Leader in the U.S. Senate from 2007 until 2015. Senator Harry Reid will be remembered for the way he demonstrated immense grit and determination in his personal life and political career.

 

Pursuant to the President’s orders and as a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from midnight tonight until sunset on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

 

To view the President’s proclamation, click here.

