Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Millions in Medical Supplies All Over the World
LIFE provides nearly $10 million in medical supplies over the course of 2021 to eight different countries around the worldSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many countries around the world lack proper healthcare essentials, and the COVID-19 pandemic only worsened those situations. To help fill this shortage, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) sent a total of 21 shipments to eight different countries around the world, totaling nearly $10 million over the course of 2021. Countries such as Somalia, Somaliland, Lebanon, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Pakistan and Ghana all benefited from these shipments. Medical supplies included a variety of items, depending on the need, such as PPE, respiratory supplies, surgical equipment, wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, oxygen concentrators and much more. Ambulances were also donated to Lebanon and Bangladesh in order to improve transportation to healthcare facilities.
“The helping hand you extended and your generous medical supplies and medical equipment donation were well received and will go towards our general hospital to continue serving our community. Thank you once again for your kind and generous support and we look forward to maintaining a liaison with you,” said Sister Nicolas Akiki, Director of Hospital Wardieh - Rosary Sisters Hospital in Lebanon.
LIFE is continuously making efforts to provide medical supplies to countries that need it most, and in times like these, many countries are in dire need of aid.
“Healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and we make it our priority at LIFE to be able to provide that to those in need all over the world, giving hope to those who may not see the light at the end of a very dark tunnel. After all, where there is LIFE, there is hope,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 29 years, Life has distributed over $520 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 46 countries. Life works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Palestine (through our office in Israel), Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, Life rushes to answer to the call of help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance.
