Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to sit at UMKC School of Law

12 January 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is scheduled to convene court Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law in Kansas City, Missouri. The arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on campus in the law school courtroom.

A three-judge panel consisting of Chief Judge Cynthia Martin, Judge Tom Chapman and Judge Douglas Thomson will hear oral arguments in four cases on the docket. After the oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system, explain the proceedings and answer questions from the audience.

Chief Judge Martin will preside over the proceedings at UMKC. Judge Martin joined the Western District in 2009. She practiced law in Kansas City and Lee’s Summit before joining the Court. She is a 1984 graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. Judge Chapman was appointed to the Western District in 2018. Immediately prior to his appointment, he served as a circuit judge for the 43rd Judicial Circuit of Missouri (Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb and Livingston counties) for more than seven years. Judge Chapman received his masters of law in taxation in 1995 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. Judge Thomson was appointed to the court of appeals in 2020. Prior to that, he served as an associate circuit judge for Nodaway County (in the 4th Judicial Circuit) for more than five years. Judge Thomson is a 1989 graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

The court typically convenes court in Kansas City. For more than 20 years, however, the court has held dockets in several of the 45 counties in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes all of northwest Missouri and most of central Missouri. The court hears oral arguments outside of Kansas City to give individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see and to familiarize those attending with the court's role in the judicial system.

