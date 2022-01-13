Submit Release
Dayton-Based Genuine Work Showcases “New Year, Genuine Connections” at Iconic Motor Car Building in the Oregon District

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dayton-based Genuine Work is pleased to announce New Year, Genuine Connections, an upcoming networking and business social open to the Oregon Historic District and Greater Dayton community. The social is curated to highlight local innovation and the dynamic office space Genuine Work has to offer, designed to encourage creativity and bring people together while threading the needle for local businesses to reconnect this new year.

Please visit https://newyeargenuineconnections.eventbrite.com to RSVP for New Year, Genuine Connections

Date: Wednesday, January 26th, 2022
Time: 5:00 – 7:00 PM EST
Where: 15 McDonough St, Dayton, Ohio

About Genuine Work
Established by Weyland Ventures, Genuine Work is a full-service firm creating and operating hospitality, residential, coworking, and a broad array of commercial and retail experiences. We love helping people and business see their vision come to life, succeed, and grow. For more information, please visit www.genuinework.co

Paige Leighton
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
press@hgprinc.com

