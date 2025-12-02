Ale-8-One Introduces Blackberry Zero Unveiling Package Redesign for Entire Zero Lineup

Ale-8-One New Package Design For "Zero" Lineup

Fans asked, and Ale-8-One® (Ale-8) listened! The fan-favorite Blackberry Ale-8 is now available in the oh-so-popular “Zero” variety.

With the launch of Blackberry Zero, we are also unveiling redesigned packaging for our entire Zero line-up.” — -Kevin Price, Chief Marketing Officer, Ale-8-One

WINCHESTER, KY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans asked, and Ale-8-One(Ale-8) listened! The fan-favorite Blackberry Ale-8 is now available in the oh-so-popular “Zero” variety. With zero sugar, zero calories, and zero aspartame, Blackberry Ale-8 Zero Sugar joins the Brand’s existing winning “Zero” line-up featuring Ale-8 Zero, Ale-8 Caffeine Free Zero, and Cherry Zero."Blackberry Ale-8 has been such a well-received addition to our line-up, we felt we needed to expand this flavor to meet our fans’ expectations. Our fans are vocal about what they want, and Blackberry Zero was at the top of the list. With the launch of Blackberry Zero, we are also unveiling redesigned packaging for our entire Zero line-up. While the new designs continue to incorporate our legacy branding, they help consumers quickly associate the Zero varieties with our zero aspartame, uncompromised flavor promise.-Kevin Price, Chief Marketing Officer, Ale-8-OneBlackberry Zero debuts this week in select stores throughout Kentucky, with a broader rollout planned after the first of the year. The remaining newly redesigned 6-pack Zero packaging will arrive on store shelves over the next few months. The updated release features a staggered “Zero Scrap” launch that aligns to the bottlers growing sustainability standards. This unique strategy aims to eliminate the waste brands typically create by throwing away old packaging rather than replacing it naturally through scrap-free supply chain management.About Ale-8-One:Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8 soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott, developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch. Ale-8 is widely available in Kentucky, nationwide online, in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores, and at Fresh Market. Learn more at http://ale8one.com / @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and X.Media Inquiries: press@hgprinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.