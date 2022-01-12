Submit Release
Judicial Profile: San Diego County Judge Katherine Bacal

(Subscription required) Bacal said she knows her position is a privilege and she appreciates that. “Somebody once said that, as a judge, when you make decisions, you have a permanent enemy and a temporary friend,” she said. “Because you’re making a decision and somebody is almost always unhappy and, whoever is happy maybe won’t be happy the next time.”

Judicial Profile: San Diego County Judge Katherine Bacal

