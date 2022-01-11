Hearing arguments on immigration cases including one from the Bay Area, the U.S. Supreme Court seemed inclined Tuesday to allow undocumented migrants who are challenging their deportation to seek release on bond from government custody rather than being held indefinitely.
You just read:
High court considers whether government can hold immigrants indefinitely in deportation cases
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.