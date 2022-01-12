Submit Release
Opinion: A voir dire questionnaire to shorten jury trials

(Subscription required) The questionnaire provides counsel with the basic information that is often tediously extracted during the one-juror-at-a-time questioning in attorney voir dire. From the information they learn from the responses, trial counsel are able to focus and shorten their voir dire. The questionnaire's tailored questions will have raised sensitive issues in a neutral way, and the responses from individual jurors will permit the interested attorneys to ask appropriate follow-up questions.

