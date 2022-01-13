New Bitcoin ATM opens in New Tripoli, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin ATM - Blue Valley Beverage and Smoke - New Tripoli, PANEW TRIPOLI, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in New Tripoli, PA. The new machine is in the Blue Valley Beverage and Smoke located at 6890 PA-309, New Tripoli, PA 18066. The Bitcoin ATM is located near the refrigerator area, and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) in a few simple steps. This Bitcoin ATM machine is available seven days a week and is servicing the New Tripoli area, as well as the entire Lehigh Valey area.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area including Lancaster, Berks, and Luzern counties. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in New Tripoli uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
